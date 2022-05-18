Musk Mad Tesla Removed from S&P 500 ESG Index

Tesla ( (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report) CEO Elon Musk is extremely unhappy that the EV company was eliminated from the S&P 500 ESG Index on Wednesday, voicing his concerns on Twitter.

The electric automaker was taken off the ESG index by S&P Dow Jones Indices due to Tesla’s ongoing issues of racial discrimination claims from employees and how it has dealt with a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a government investigation after several crashes were connected to its autopilot vehicles.