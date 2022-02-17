The Hamden Journal

Musk: Buffett Partner Munger Said Tesla Would Fail

With Tesla’s  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report market capitalization at almost $1 trillion, Elon Musk can afford to look down on his critics and naysayers. 

It’s an exercise to which the richest man in the world, who forced the entire automotive sector to convert to electric cars, does not hesitate to lend himself.

No matter the rank or pedestal of these critics, Musk wants to remind them that they were wrong about him and the Austin company. 

His latest effort: He’s made public an anecdote that describes Warren Buffett’s partner, Charlie Munger, as more than skeptical of Tesla’s ambitions.

