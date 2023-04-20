Musician Son Of Iconic ‘Dock Of The Bay’ Singer Was 59 – The Hamden Journal

Otis Redding III, the singer and guitarist who had followed his father Otis Redding into the music business, died of cancer Tuesday in Macon, Georgia. He was 59.

Redding’s death was announced by his sister Karla Redding-Andrews on the Facebook page of the Otis Redding Foundation.

“It is with heavy hearts that the family of Otis Redding III confirms that he lost his battle with cancer last evening at Atrium Health Navicent in Macon, Ga.,” Redding-Andrews wrote. “Otis was 59 years old. Please keep our family in your prayers at this time and please respect our privacy as we consume this huge loss.

Arrangements will be announced at a later date.”

Redding was three years old in 1967 when his father Otis and four members of the Bar-Kays band died in a plane crash outside Madison, Wisconsin. At the time of crash, Otis Redding had become one of the most popular and influential of the era’s soul singers, and he would soon have a posthumous hit with the mournful classic “(Sittin’ on) the Dock of the Bay.”

Otis Redding III, whose mother was Otis Redding’s wife Zelma Atwood, would also become a musician, forming the 1980s funk band the Reddings with brother Dexter and cousin Mark Lockett. Otis played guitar, with Dexter on bass and Lockett on keyboards.

Redding III would later become heavily involved in his family’s charitable foundation. In addition to his sister Karla Redding-Andrews, he is survived by sister Demetria Redding and brother Dexter Redding.