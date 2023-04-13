Musician Post Malone reopens Midvale Raising Cane’s restaurant he designed

Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves and Post Malone celebrate after cutting the ribbon during the grand opening of a Raising Cane’s Restaurant, designed by the singger, in Midvale on Thursday, April 13, 2023. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

If you “just wanna go flex” at a Post Malone-inspired restaurant, you’ll now be able to do so at Utah’s newest Raising Cane’s location.

The fast-growing chicken restaurant chain on Tuesday announced it has partnered with Grammy Award-nominated and five-time diamond-certified artist Post Malone. The duo kicked off their partnership Thursday with the grand opening of Malone’s personally designed location — attended by hundreds of fans eager to see the artist — at 890 Fort Union Blvd. in Midvale.

Raising Cane’s founder, Todd Graves, said he and Malone met over a mutual appreciation for each other’s products — Graves loves Malone’s music and Malone loves Graves’ chicken fingers.

“We hung out, we talked about life, we shotgunned some beers and our friendship was formed,” Graves said.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, fell in love with Utah after performing near the Great Salt Lake and now owns a home in the Cottonwood Heights area.

“I did a show in this dope venue next to the Salt Lake and the salt flats in Utah, and I said, ‘You know what, it kinda stinks out here, but this is so beautiful, this is so awesome.’ And at that time I was already sick of L.A. … I kinda just wanted to get away where I can have my own oasis. We’re building a studio out there right now,” Malone told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

He even filmed his music video for “Saint-Tropez” in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Now Malone is putting down even more Utah roots with a Raising Cane’s location that will fully encapsulate his unique, genre-bending style and enthusiastic personality.

“This is his (Post Malone’s) vision, this Raising Cane’s,” Graves said. “There’s no restaurant like this in the world, because of this man’s vision.”

To get an idea of what it will be like, one can safely take everything they know about the Raising Cane’s aesthetic and throw it out the window (maybe the window of one of Malone’s supercars).

The exterior of the building is wrapped in solid pink with Post Malone’s iconic tattoo imagery and brushed stainless steel “1” tower. Restaurantgoers will be greeted by a silver-wrapped 1974 Ford F-250 that will be a permanent fixture of the restaurant’s parking lot.

The pink color from the restaurant exterior continues into the interior flooring and walls, even including solid pink flooring. Pink window wraps create a nighttime glow that complements the dining room of brushed stainless steel, and new stainless steel furniture with silver booth fabric.

Along with the color scheme, the interior includes personal items from Malone such as the outfit he wore for the cover of Billboard magazine’s January 2022 issue and two others that were worn during the 2019 Grammy Awards. The walls are adorned with Malone’s personal guitars framed and hung for display.

One interior wall features a ping-pong ball track system connecting to shadow boxes filled with pink ping-pong balls on either side and light fixtures with color-changing filters as an ode to Malone’s love of ping-pong.

As an avid fan of medieval armor, of course Post Malone designed the bathrooms to look like the interior of a medieval castle — even going as far as to include a suit of gothic medieval armor.

Even the crew working at the Posty-inspired location are in notably different attire with Post Malone-themed uniforms.

Customers looking to fully immerse themselves in the world of Post Malone will be able to do so by ordering the Midvale-exclusive “Posty Way” — four chicken fingers, crinkle cut fries, two Cane’s sauces and two Texas toasts, served with a half unsweet tea and half lemonade in a special collector’s cup.

Following suit, the packaging is Post-themed when customers order the “Posty Way,” with a Post Malone napkin, to-go bag, platter liner, and black styrofoam container. The “Posty Way” will also come with an exclusive surprise decal sticker.

For customers looking for an even more Posty experience, a pink vinyl vending machine is stocked with exclusive merchandise for purchase that includes T-shirts, beanies, socks, ping-pong balls, magnets, keychains, steel cups and guitar picks.

QR codes are also placed throughout the restaurant that will direct folks to more Post Malone content.

“I love you guys so very much, thank you, guys, for this,” Malone said to a large group of fans at the opening of the restaurant Thursday. “It’s a really cool restaurant. … We got like, crazy stuff. We put some armor in there, some old stinky outfits that I wore on tour and for events and guitars and such.”

