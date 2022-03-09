Murphy pitches ‘one-year fee holiday.’ Here are the payments that would be waived

Gov. Phil Murphy proposed a “one-year fee holiday” during his budget address Tuesday that would save some residents money by eliminating various state payments.

For one year, New Jerseyans would save on some of the fees they pay at the MVC, to get married or even visit state parks. Murphy said the waived fees would include:

Murphy’s 2023 budget proposes no new taxes or fees. The fees would be waived during fiscal year 2023, which runs from July 1, 2022 through June 2023, and would cost the state about $60 million in lost revenues.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy delivers his Budget Address from the Assembly Chamber at the Statehouse in Trenton Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Behind him are Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin (left) and Senate President Nick Scutari.

State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio said waiving fees for health care professionals newly applying for or renewing their licenses would have an estimated budget impact of $13 million. Waiving the $24 license renewal fee for about 1.75 million drivers would cost roughly $42 million.

Eliminating payment for the more than 260,000 expected entries into state parks would have a revenue impact of $2.7 million.

The marriage license fees, she said, would need an appropriation to offset the lost fees, an estimated $1.1 million in Schedule 1 revenues, for roughly 54,000 licenses.

What’s in Murphy’s 2023 budget?: Here are the highlights from his address

The “one-year fee holiday” would also waive fees for about 130,000 health care professionals including professional and practical nurses, advanced practice nurses, home health aides and respiratory care practitioners applying for and renewing their licenses, according to senior administration officials.

“So it seems to me it’s good advice in this next fiscal year to jump in a car, drive to a state park and marry a health care professional,” Murphy said during his speech.

Local news: What will happen to massive Nabisco letters? Fair Lawn’s determined to save them

The $48.9 billion budget must be approved by the Democratic-led Legislature, so spending details and the final figure are likely to change by the end of the current fiscal year, which is June 30.

Story continues

Katie Sobko is a reporter in the New Jersey Statehouse. For unlimited access to her work covering New Jersey’s governor and political power structure, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @katesobko

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: These NJ fees would be waived under proposed ‘one-year fee holiday’