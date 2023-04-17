Murder vic’s mom scolds Democratic Rep. Dan Goldman at hearing

A mother whose Army veteran son was murdered in 2018 got after Rep. Dan Goldman Monday during a Judiciary Committee field hearing about crime under Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg — accusing him of condescending to her and other witnesses.

“Don’t insult my intelligence,” Madeline Brame told Goldman, a Democrat who reps Lower Manhattan and brownstone Brooklyn.

“You’re trying to insult me like I’m not aware of what’s going on here.”

Last year, Bragg’s office downgraded and dismissed charges against two offenders who — along with two of their relatives — brutally beat and stabbed Brame’s son, Hason Correa, to death in Harlem.

Goldman said while the loss of Brame’s loved one was “devastating,” the Republican-led hearing was “a charade” to distract from Bragg’s felony case against former President Donald Trump.

“Your experiences are devastating,” he told Brame and the other witnesses. “But the problem is that this is a charade to cover up for an abuse of power that they are going around, talking incessantly outside of this hearing about Donald Trump. And the purpose of this hearing is to cover up for what they know to be an inappropriate investigation.”





Madeline Brame said Rep. Dan Goldman condescended to her and other witnesses. REUTERS





The House Judiciary Committee witness scolded the New York Democrat. AP

“I’m fully aware of what’s going on here. OK?” Brame shot back. “That’s why I walked away from the plantation of the Democratic Party.”

The fiery exchange came after Goldman and other Democrats accused committee witnesses of being political pawns for the GOP’s effort to discredit Bragg.

But members of the audience at the hearing cheered Brame on as she slammed Bragg for mishandling her son’s case.





Goldman and Democrats accused committee witnesses of being political pawns for the GOP to discredit Bragg. AP

“He dismissed — completely dismissed — gang assault and murder indictments against two of the defendants clearly on video participating in the brutal, savage slaughter of my son,” she said of the DA. “Hason was kicked, punched, stomped and stabbed nine times by four individuals whom he did not know, nor had he done them any harm.”

Christopher Saunders, James Saunders, Mary Saunders and Travis Stewart, all of whom are siblings, attacked the 35-year-old Afghanistan war veteran and married father of three outside an apartment building.

Christopher and James Saunders were both convicted for the gang assault and are serving 20-year sentences in prison, while Travis Stewart was sentenced to seven years in prison for the same charge.





“He dismissed — completely dismissed — gang assault and murder indictments against two of the defendants,” Brame said. Steven Hirsch





Brame’s son, Hason Correa, was an Afghanistan war veteran.

Mary Saunders was released from prison in May 2022 on time served after spending 14 months at Rikers Island.

“Travis will be out in the next 18 months,” Brame told Judiciary Committee members. “Mary Saunders — this savage is currently walking the streets of Harlem like she didn’t just participate in the brutal slaughter of another human being — home with her family, home with her children.

“If that’s not a threat to public safety, I don’t know what is,” she added. “And as far as the Manhattan district attorney’s office, if he’s receiving one penny of federal dollars, you need to pull that funding until he starts doing his damn job and prosecuting crime.”

Members of the audience applauded Brame for her testimony, which forced Jordan to take up his gavel to restore order.





Goldman, one of the wealthiest members of Congress, helped lead Democrats’ first impeachment of Trump in 2019. Getty Images

Goldman served as Democratic counsel on the House Intelligence Committee during the first impeachment of Trump in 2019 before running for New York’s 10th Congressional District in 2022.

The Manhattan rep is the heir to the Levi Strauss fortune and one of the wealthiest members of Congress, reportedly worth as much as $253 million.