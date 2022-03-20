Murder Suspect Assaults Woman During Foot Chase

The Daily Beast

Six Kids Among Dozens Shot at Arkansas Car Show

GettyA terrifying volley of bullets that left one person dead and 28 wounded—including kids as young as 19 months old—was sparked by two men who who “got in a gunfight” at a car show that was supposed to be a family-friendly event.“There was no mass shooting intended on this,” Col. Bill Bryant of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety said during a Sunday press conference about the violence that erupted at the gathering in small-town Dumas.Officials confirmed that Cameron Shaffer, 23, of Jacks