‘Murder Mystery 2’ star Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler reveal the sequels they’ve almost done — or wanted no part in

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in ‘Murder Mystery 2’ (Photo: Netflix)

It didn’t take long for a sequel to Murder Mystery to get green-lit.

When it debuted in June 2019, the action-comedy pairing longtime friends Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler as a married couple roped into sleuthing while on a European vacation had the biggest opening weekend ever for a Netflix film.

“We probably got a call not longer after that,” Aniston tells us in a new interview where she was joined by Sandler.

“I think it started with, ‘It would be nice if we did another one,’” Sandler adds. “And we were like, ‘That sounds cool.’”

“And if there’s a great idea,” says Aniston. “You know, especially when something does that well. Though it’s a tall order to try to match it.”

The new sequel, Murder Mystery 2, was announced in October 2019. Directed by Jeremy Garelick, the feature follows Nick (Sandler) and Audrey (Aniston) — now a professional detective duo — tracking down a friend after he’s kidnapped at a lavish wedding.

“We have to have this one match it or be even bigger,” Sandler says.

Both actors have experience with sequels and the expectations that come with them.

Sandler has done a pair of Grown-Ups movies and three Hotel Transylvania films. Aniston made Horrible Bosses 2 in 2014.

And there could have been more. While Sandler won’t get specific, he says there have been “conversations” about following up some of his most beloved early-career hits like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore and The Waterboy.

Aniston reveals she came close to making a follow-up to her 2013 family road-trip comedy, We’re the Millers.

“There was talk about that,” she says. “But that one didn’t happen.”

Jennifer Aniston, Mark Holton Ken Olandt in 1993’s ‘Leprechaun’ (Photo: Trimark Pictures/Lionsgate)

One film series Aniston had zero interest in continuing? Leprechaun, the campy horror movie that marked her movie debut in 1993 — a year before Friends premiered — and led to seven (mostly direct-to-DVD) sequels, including 1996’s Leprechaun 4: In Space and 2000’s Leprechaun in the Hood.

“I had had it with leprechauns,” the actress cracks before breaking into a light Irish accent.

“That was enough luck for me.”

Murder Mystery 2 premieres March 31 on Netflix.

