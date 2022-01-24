‘Murder Mystery 2’ Adds Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Tony Goldwyn and Enrique Arce

As Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston get embroiled in another international caper for “Murder Mystery 2,” the Netflix sequel has rounded out its ensemble cast.

Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, Enrique Arce, Tony Goldwyn, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva have signed on for second installment, with Adeel Akhtar’s Maharajah and John Kani’s Colonel Ulenga returning.

More from Variety

“Murder Mystery” was a massive hit for Netflix, breaking viewership records upon its 2019 debut with the streamer reporting close to 30.9 million households tuned in over the first 3 days of release. “Murder Mystery 2” will be directed by Jeremy Garelick from a script by James Vanderbilt, with revisions by Garelick.

Sandler and Aniston produce the project under their respective banners (Sandler for Happy Madison with Allen Covert, and Aniston for Echo Films). Also producing are Tripp Vinson for Vinson Films, James Stern for Endgame Entertainment and Vanderbilt. Executive producers are Barry Bernardi, Kevin Grady, Kyle Newacheck, Tim Herlihy, Beau Flynn, Julie Goldstein and Lucas Smith.

Strong — whose resume includes “1917,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and “Shazam!” — most recently appeared opposite Emma Stone and Emma Thompson in Disney’s “Cruella.” Laurent, who is known for her standout performances in “Inglorious Basterds” and “Beginners,” recently starred in “The Mad Woman’s Ball” and played opposite Ryan Reynolds in the Netflix action movie “6 Underground,” directed by Michael Bay.

Following her breakout role in “Queen & Slim,” Turner-Smith starred in “Without Remorse,” opposite Michael B. Jordan, and “After Yang” with Colin Farrell. She recently earned a NAACP Image Award nomination for her starring performance as Anne Boleyn in the Channel 5/AMC plus mini-series. Turner-Smith is repped by 111 Media, UTA, The Lede Company and attorney P.J. Shapiro of Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Story continues

Goldwyn currently stars in “King Richard,” part of the film’s award-winning ensemble cast led by Will Smith, as well as Nat Geo’s “The Hot Zone: Anthrax,” which streams on Hulu. Goldwyn is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Schreck, Rose, Dapello & Adams. Verma is best known for Hulu’s “Plan B” and Amazon’s “The Big Sick.” The Lucille Lortell and Drama Desk Award Winner (for “Octet” at the Signature Theatre) is repped by Innovative Artists, Namoff & Co.

Mumolo is the Academy Award-nominated screenwriter of “Bridesmaids,” who last year re-teamed with Kristen Wiig for the instant comedy classic “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.” Mumulos’s other recent credits include “Queenpins,” “Mapleworth Murders,” “Angie Tribeca” and “Bad Moms.” Villanueva has appeared in “Detroit,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Mother’s Milk.”

Kuhoo Verma, Annie Mumolo and Zurin Villanueva – Credit: Verma: Francis Hills / Mumolo: Netflix / Villanueva: James Alexander

Verma: Francis Hills / Mumolo: Netflix / Villanueva: James Alexander

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.