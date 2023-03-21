Murdaugh family items to be auctioned off Thursday: photos

Let the morbid bidding begin.

Items belonging to convicted killer Alex Murdaugh and his family will be auctioned off this week in Georgia – including pillows bearing his slain wife’s monogram and mounted hunting trophies.

Liberty Auction, of Pembroke, confirmed to Fox Carolina over the weekend that several items from the Murdaugh family – including lamps adorned with tortoise shells, a leather couch, and elaborate dishes – would be auctioned at an in-person event on Thursday afternoon.

The sell-off comes just a few weeks after Murdaugh, 54, a former attorney, was sentenced to two consecutive life terms for killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, in June 2021.

Among the objects included in the auction are a pair of snake print pillows bearing Maggie Murdaugh’s monogram.

Liberty Auctions will not accept online or absentee bids on Thursday, the auction house said on Facebook; all bidders must be present at the Pembroke warehouse.





A leather couch and pillows belonging to Alex Murdaugh and his family. Liberty Auction House

“It’s been a little crazy,” Ashley Guyett of Liberty Auctions told WYFF4 of the high-profile offerings.

“We’re unsure what to expect from this one and curious to find out how many people show up.”

The auction house declined to reveal whether the items are from the Moselle hunting estate where Murdaugh gunned down Maggie, 52, and Paul, 21, or if they were sourced from one of the affluent brood’s other homes.





Alex Murdaugh was convicted of two counts of murder earlier this month. AP





A pair of tortoise-shelled lamps included in the auction. Liberty Auction House

Jurors toured the Moselle crime scene on the last day of Murdaugh’s trial, just one day before they found him guilty of both murders and the related weapons charges.

Photographers on the scene captured the grisly bullet hole that remains in the window of the feed room where Paul Murdaugh was shot so brutally that his brain detached from his skull.

The 1,772-acre estate was quietly listed for $3.9 million last year.





Assorted wall hangings, including animal bones and stuffed hunting trophies, from the Murdaugh’ family collection. Liberty Auction House

A scion of the Low Country’s most prominent legal dynasty, Murdaugh is awaiting trial for dozens of financial crimes. He previously admitted to defrauding law clients and his family’s firm over several years.

During the six week trial, prosecutors argued that Murdaugh killed his loved ones in cold blood in a desperate bid to mask his financial woes and drug addiction.

News of the auction also comes shortly after Murdaugh’s surviving son, Buster, issued a statement addressing the rumors of his own involvement in the mysterious 2015 death of his classmate, Stephen Smith.





The elaborate dishes are just a few of the objects up for sale on Thursday. Liberty Auction House

“I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart goes out to the Smith family,” Buster, who supported his father in court, said Monday.

Smith, 19, was initially found to have been killed in a hit-and-run. Seven years later, however, police are reexamining the case based on evidence collected during the investigation into Maggie and Paul’s murders.

After a successful fundraising effort, Smith’s mother, Sandy, hopes that her son’s remains will be subject to an independent autopsy.





The Moselle estate was listed for almost $4 million last year. Crosby Land Company

"The person who investigates this can look at everything and then give us direction," lawyers for the Smith family said.