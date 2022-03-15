‘Muppets Haunted Mansion,’ ‘Carpool Karaoke,’ ‘For All Mankind’ Win Early PGA Awards

Disney Plus’ “Muppets Haunted Mansion” and Apple TV Plus’ “For All Mankind” and “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” were among the winners on Monday as the Producers Guild of America announced the winners of four categories from this year’s PGA Awards.

Held in person at its annual East Coast celebration of the 2022 PGA nominees, winners included the producing team for HBO’s “100 Foot Wave” (Season 1), named outstanding sports program; the producing team for “Muppets Haunted Mansion” with outstanding children’s program; the producing team for “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” (Season 4) with outstanding short form program; and “For All Mankind: Time Capsule” was presented with the PGA Innovation Award, “which celebrates outstanding entertainment endeavors across VR, AR, experiential and other emerging media.” (“For All Mankind: Time Capsule” is a companion to Apple’s critically acclaimed “For All Mankind.”)

More from Variety

“100 Foot Wave” beat out a sports field that included “Tiger,” “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” (Season 3), “Naomi Osaka’ (Season 1) and “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” (Season 27). In children’s, “Muppets Haunted Mansion” won over “Animaniacs” (Season 2), “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” (Season 1), “See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special” and “Waffles + Mochi” (Season 1).

In the outstanding short-form program category, “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” won over “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed and Waxxed,” “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse – The Daily Show,” “Saturday Night Live Presents: Stories from the Show” (Season 2) and “Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News” (Season 2).

The remaining Producers Guild Awards winners will be announced at the annual award show on Saturday, March 19th at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Greg Berlanti will receive the Norman Lear Achievement Award; Rita Moreno will be honored with the Stanley Kramer Award; George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy will receive the Milestone Award; and Mary Parent will be given the David O. Selznick Achievement Award. See this year’s list of nominees here.

Story continues

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.