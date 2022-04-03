‘Multiple victims’ injured in downtown Sacramento shooting

Multiple people were shot in downtown Sacramento on Sunday, according to local police.

The Sacramento Police Department says shots were fired and that there were “multiple victims” in the early morning incident.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known and it’s unclear how many were shot.

People ran through the street as the sound of gunfire could be heard, video posted on Twitter shows. The footage showed multiple ambulances were sent to the scene.

In a tweet posted just before 7 a.m., the Sacramento police department announced that 9th St to 13th St was closed between L St & J St so officers can investigate the shooting and that a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active” there.

“ADVISORY: 9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims. Conditions unknown at this time,” the department wrote. “Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active.”

With Post wires