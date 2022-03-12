Multiple teams inquiring about possible Danielle Hunter trade

Some would call the weekend before the new league year the calm before the storm, but for the Minnesota Vikings, the winds, thunder and lightning have already arrived in the form of multiple inquiries for defensive end Danielle Hunter.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting teams are reaching out to check on the availability of the former two-time Pro Bowler.

It isn’t a surprise considering the Vikings’ dire salary cap situation. They could be big sellers with multiple bloated contracts on their roster, including a quarterback expected to count $45 million against the cap in 2022.

But Hunter is an interesting bargaining chip for a Vikings team that could use the extra draft picks and space.

When healthy, it’s clear he’s one of the best in the league at making opposing quarterbacks run for their lives. He posted 14.5 sacks in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.

However, he was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury and missed the 2020 season. He also only played in seven games in 2021, despite finishing the year with six sacks and 38 tackles. So it’s clear he was still averaging nearly one sack per game even when playing less than half of a season.

Age is also on Hunter’s side with the fact that he’s only 27 years old. He’s a premium talent at defensive end capable of putting the right team over the top with their pass rush.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported on Wednesday that the Vikings were “eager to move big contracts and reset their cap” situation. Moving on from an elite playmaker like Hunter would help the team achieve that goal.

And yet, even if it’s the right move, depending on the offer, it won’t be a popular one amongst a fan-base that’s hoping to compete next season. Contending teams don’t typically trade away a player like Hunter.

But rebuilding ones do.

