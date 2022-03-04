Multiple teams have called Raiders about Derek Carr

More teams are searching for a franchise quarterback than there are franchise quarterbacks. That’s why the Commanders have spoken to every team that might have one available.

It’s also why “multiple teams” have expressed interest in Derek Carr, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Carr is entering the final year of the five-year, $125 million extension he signed in 2017, and new coach Josh McDaniels acknowledged this week that the team has had no extension talks with the quarterback’s representation.

As long as Carr’s contract remains as is, the Raiders likely continue to get calls about his availability.

He is scheduled to make $19.8 million in 2022, which ranks 15th among NFL quarterbacks.

