2022 NFL draft: Top 10 most realistic options for the Steelers in the first round

Multiple Steelers contract official void on Friday

According to Spotrac, the Pittsburgh Steelers have three contracts officially void as of Friday. These are the contracts of tight end Eric Ebron, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

This means all three guys are technically set to be free agents when the free-agency period begins. Obviously, Roethlisberger is set to retire but this opens up Ebron and Smith-Schuster to sign anywhere this offseason.

The move now places $19.8 million in dead money on the cap for 2022. Had the Steelers chosen to sign any of these players to a contract extension prior to Monday, this cap hit could have been spread out.

Ebron’s contract leaves $3.94 million in dead money. Smith-Schuster’s contract leaves $5.6 million and Roethlisberger’s dead money totals $10.34 million.

