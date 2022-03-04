PHILADELPHIA–The Philadelphia 76ers found themselves in a bit of trouble in the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers. They were down by 21 and they had issues getting into any type of rhythm on the offensive end.

The Sixers were struggling to get anything going as the Cavs did a solid job of using their length and using their zone to throw Philadelphia off. Joel Embiid was not as dominant as he usually is and James Harden had three fouls in the first half that limited his minutes and effectiveness on the floor.

That is when Tyrese Maxey decided to kick it into high gear as he finished with 33 points, with 24 coming after halftime, to lead Philadelphia to a 125-119 win over the Cavs at home. Maxey shot 10-for-15 on the night and he was 5-for-6 from deep as he was a big key for the win.

After the win, his teammates were all very impressed with Maxey:

Shake Milton

“It’s just a totally different dynamic. It just adds a totally different punch to what we’re trying to do on the offensive end because we know what James and big fella are gonna do and then you got Reese being super aggressive like that. It just changes things for us. It changes things for guys playing off the ball too. We’re getting open looks and it just makes the game easy.”

Georges Niang

“You gotta game plan for three guys who are able to go for 30? Credit to Tyrese. That kid has had so much growth this year and continues to work. There’s not a day where he’s not asking for advice or working on his game. I’m really happy for him because he really deserves it. He’s had his growing pains. He’s had his times of getting yelled at and he just continues to work and show up every day and he’s reaping the benefits so credit to him.”

James Harden

“Any given night, it can be any of us to go off and Tyrese was the one that picked it up for us tonight. His confidence getting to the basket, getting to the foul line, and his shot-making ability. He had five 3s tonight which is huge for us.”

Tyrese Maxey

“I just tried to be aggressive and help my team gets stops. That was really it. They still scored on every single possession so I just did my best to play defense and the way I was playing defense on (Darius) Garland and just try to help us get stops and help us win the game, really.”

Doc Rivers

Rivers: “He’s just playing great. I’m on him a lot about being aggressive. I yelled at him probably five times tonight, but it’s tough for him. You see Joel, you see James Harden, and Tobias (Harris), and just the more he’s aggressive, the better we are. I think around mid-third, he had a drive that he gave up, he stopped, and he had Kevin Love closing out on him. I said ‘Tyrese, that’s what you can do’ and he does it. He’s a fearless kid. He’s playing great, he’s getting great shots, and he’s been great for us.”

Is this something where Maxey is overthinking out there?

Rivers: “He just doesn’t know. At times, Joel is down there, or at times, James could be open. He’s gotta walk that line, but I like him on the aggressive side of it than the passive side.”

