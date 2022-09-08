Multiple shot in gang-related shooting in Uvalde park: police

At least two people were shot in a Uvalde park Thursday night as the Texas community is still reeling from the gruesome mass shooting that left 19 kids and two teachers dead last May.

The gunfire, believed to be gang-related, erupted at Uvalde Memorial Park, authorities said.

Police said there are injured victims, but it’s unclear how many were shot. Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez said between two and six people were hit, according to KXAN-TV.

KENS 5 reported that two people were shot and an area-hospital spokesperson told the station that one victim has arrived so far.

The shooting occurred in the area around Uvalde Memorial Park, police said. Google Maps

The gun violence comes months after the Texas community endured one of the worst school shootings in US history. AP

The Texas Department of Public Safety tweeted the incident appears to be connected to gang activity. State authorities said they were working Uvalde cops and the local sheriff’s department.

Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez said police are pursuing two suspects, according to Kens 5.

The shooting comes after the school district wrapped up its third day of classes for the new school year after the community was devastated by one of the worst school shootings in US history on May 24.