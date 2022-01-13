Multiple rockets target US embassy in Baghdad: report

A number of rockets were reportedly launched at the US embassy in Baghdad on Thursday in the city’s Green Zone that is also home to the country’s national government.

At least four rockets launched from the Dora neighborhood of the city targeted the embassy, with three crashing down near the building and a third hitting a nearby school, ABC News reported, citing two unnamed Iraqi security officials.

A woman and a girl were injured in the blasts, but further information was not available about their conditions, according to the report.

A spokesperson for the embassy told the news outlet that it had been targeted by “terrorists groups attempting to undermine Iraq’s security, sovereignty, and international relations.”

Thursday’s attack is the latest in a string of military strikes against US forces in the region.

Last Thursday, a military base in Iraq that houses US troops was also hit by rocket fire.

Shiite factions in the country have vowed revenge on US forces in Iraq since an American strike killed Iranian military officer Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

The two-year anniversary of Soleimani’s killing passed at the beginning of January.