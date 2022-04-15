Multiple positive COVID tests impact home opener lineup

A general view outside Citi Field

Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and are out for Friday’s home opener.

Tim Healey of Newsday first reported that a Mets staffer had tested positive, which could impact the lineup. Buck Showalter wouldn’t confirm that the two players tested positive.

Both Nimmo and Canha are reportedly asymptomatic. Dominic Smith is also out of Friday’s lineup, but it’s unclear if he is simply on the bench or out due to protocols.

The rule is that unvaccinated players who are deemed close contacts will miss games, but vaccinated players can play as long as they test negative.

Entering Friday’s home opener, the 5-2 Mets have the best record in baseball.