‘Multiple’ people shot, 1 fatally, in Atlanta’s Atlantic Station district

Multiple people have been shot — one fatally — in an upscale commercial and residential district in Atlanta, according to reports.

The shooting took place Saturday evening on Market Street in Atlantic Station, police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

At least one person was killed, according to Atlanta News First.

Five others were hurt, The US Sun reported.

Atlantic Station began trending on Twitter as pictures of a heavy police presence began to circulate online.

It’s unclear what led to the incident.

Police at the scene of the shooting in Atlantic Station.



Along with holiday shoppers, crowds have been flowing into Atlantic Station for Cirque de Soleil, 11Alive reported.

Atlanta police and EMS “immediately responded to an altercation within a group that led to shots being fired with possible injuries. Atlantic Station Security is working with APD on this matter and has indicated there is no active threat to the property. The community’s safety continues to be our top priority, and we are working closely with law enforcement during this active investigation,” Atlantic Station said in a statement.