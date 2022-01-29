The Hamden Journal

Multiple people found unconscious by Ohio hotel pool

At least 16 people – including a young child – received medical treatment after multiple people were found unconscious by the side of an indoor pool at an Ohio hotel on Saturday.

Police responded to a Hampton Inn in Marysville around 5:30 p.m. local time to reports of a 2-year-old girl found unconscious in the water, officials told WCMH.

While officers were responding, local 911 dispatchers received several additional calls reporting unconscious individuals near the pool area.

A child as young as 2 is among the victims.
Hazmat crews respond to a mass casualty incident at a Hampton Inn, after multiple people were reported unconscious in the pool area, in Marysville, Ohio, U.S., January 29, 2022.
Victims reported having a burning throat and dizziness.
Police said seven people were transported to local hospitals in critical condition, according to the outlet. Two others were transported and listed in stable condition. Five others checked themselves into the hospital and two were treated at the scene.

Marysville Police Chief Tony Brook said the victims reported symptoms of a burning throat and dizziness.

The hotel has been evacuated as officials investigate the cause of the incident.

