Multiple injuries reported in shooting at South Carolina mall

Multiple people were hurt in a shooting Saturday at the Columbiana Centre shopping mall in Harbison, South Carolina.

Reports of shots fired at the mall, which is about 10 miles northwest of the state capitol, came in around 2:30 p.m., the Columbia Police Department said in a tweet.

About 15 minutes later, the department said there were an unknown number of injuries.

“We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention,” the Columbia Police Department posted on Twitter. “The extent of injuries unknown at this time.”

Officers were evacuating the mall, the tweet continued.

The mall parking lot was closed as dozens of emergency vehicles swarmed the area, and exit ramps from the nearby Interstate 26 were shut down, The State newspaper reported. At least one ambulance left the mall shortly after 3 p.m., the paper said.