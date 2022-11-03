This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

WATCH: Multiple fights break out after massive hit in Bruins vs. Rangers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The rivalry between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers is alive and well, and there was plenty of physicality in the second period of Thursday night’s game at Madison Square Garden.

Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider absolutely leveled Bruins center Trent Frederic with a huge, but clean hit.

The Bruins didn’t take kindly to the hit, though, and multiple fights ensued immediately after. B’s forward A.J. Greer dropped his gloves and fought Schneider, while Frederic tangled with Rangers forward Barclay Goodrow.

Check out the hit on Frederic and both fights in the video below:

Greer got an extra two-minute penalty for instigating, plus a 10-minute misconduct. The Rangers went on on the power play but the Bruins’ top-ranked penalty kill did its job.

The Bruins entered Thursday with an NHL-best 9-1-0 record, which also represents the best start in franchise history.