‘Multiple’ fatalities in fiery Phoenix pileup: report

Multiple people were killed in a fiery pileup on a Phoenix interstate early Thursday.
The deadly chain of events appeared to be sparked by a semi-truck that crashed on Interstate 10 near the Loop 202 Santan Freeway interchange around 6:10 a.m., according to AZ Family.
Aerial footage from ABC 15 Arizona showed investigators circling the smoldering remains of an obliterated truck branded with the logo of Logiflex, a Canadian office furniture company.
The accident came hours after multiple semi-trucks were involved in a crash on the same interstate in nearby Chandler, Arizona, according to the outlet.
Two semis were stopped on I-10 for a vehicle fire when another one barrelled into them around 3:30 a.m., officials told the outlet.
The Post has reached out to the Arizona Department of Public Safety for more information.