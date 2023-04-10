Multiple deaths confirmed in downtown Louisville shooting. Suspect ‘neutralized’

There are multiple casualties after a shooting in Louisville Monday, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department and other investigative agencies.

LMPD has confirmed few details regarding the incident, but has confirmed it’s in the 300 block of East Main Street, which is near Louisville Slugger Field. The FBI did confirm the incident was a shooting. The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were both responding to the scene.

Both police and Mayor Craig Greenberg have asked people to stay away from the area.

“We will provide information as soon as possible,” Greenberg said in a tweet Monday morning.

Police: Suspected shooter ‘neutralized’

10:15 a.m. — LMPD says the active shooter incident is over.

“There is no longer an active aggressor threat,” police said in a tweet. “The suspected shooter has been neutralized.”

Police said the threat has been neutralized. The amount of fatalities from the shooting and status of the shooter is unknown.

Beshear heading to Louisville after shooting

9:50 a.m. – Gov. Andy Beshear also confirmed multiple casualties from the shooting and said he is heading to Louisville.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said in a tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.