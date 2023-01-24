Multi-million dollar cocaine haul washes up in Florida Keys

A massive 146-pound haul of cocaine worth more than $2 million washed up in the Florida Keys this week, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

A startled resident stumbled on three meticulously wrapped bundles containing 10 packages each in Big Pine Keys, officials said.

The lot weighed roughly 75 pounds.

Two hauls of cocaine worth $2.3 million washed ashore in Florida this week.

A local resident discovered the drugs.



An additional 25 bundles weighing roughly 70 pounds were also discovered nearby, according to the agency.

Drug packages have been washing up in the area with increasing frequencies in recent months.

The contraband was handed over to the US Border Patrol, and the case is being investigated.