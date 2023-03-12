Multi-day nor’easter could bring snow, heavy rain to NYC

A last-gasp winter storm could ease the city’s snow deficit.

A powerful nor’easter is expected to bring robust wind gusts, heavy rain — and even some snow — to the city and suburbs as it moves up the Northeast coastline.

The nor’easter will develop off the coast of North Carolina and Virginia early Monday before howling its way north.

“That is when NYC will kind of move to a heavier rain and the winds will start to pick up,” Fox Meteorologist Cody Braud told The Post. “It does look like there will be a period of snow for NYC. Now the question is how much will accumulate.”

Braud said the Big Apple could see about an inch of snow following some heavy rain, though the forecast may change as the storm takes shape Monday.

“The reason we’re not expecting much accumulation at this point is that the rain leading up to the event will keep the ground pretty wet. The surface temperatures will become warm so any snow that falls Tuesday morning is going to have to overcome the rain that was preceding it and the warming temperatures towards the ground,” Braud said.





New York City may see about an inch of snow as the nor’easter turns from heavy rain to snow come Tuesday. FOX Weather





The nor’easter will develop off the coast of North Carolina and Virginia early Monday morning before moving up off the Northeast coastline by Tuesday morning. Getty Images

Warmer temperatures toward the ground mean many people driving to work Tuesday morning likely won’t run into ice or snow causing issues on the roads.

Suburbanites north of Manhattan, however, may experience some issues and snow that has a higher probability of sticking to the ground.

Forecasters also don’t expect there to be any flooding in New York City, but there may be some flooding issues on the shoreline as all of Long Island is currently under a coastal flood advisory, Braud said.





Temperatures are expected to remain warm near the ground due to the rain, which means it’s unlikely much snow will accumulate. CHAD RACHMAN





The amount of snow expected to fall will decrease near the I-95 corridor, meaning mostly rain will impact New York City and Boston. Paul Martinka

Heavy snow may fall in parts of western and northern New England into upstate and central New York, but snowfall amounts will drastically decrease closer to the Interstate 95 corridor, including Boston and New York City, where the heaviest rain is expected.

“There’s still water uncertainty in the snow coverage for New York City and how heavy the snow will be once it does start snow,” Braud said. “We should see a transition from rain to snow at some point during the nor’easter, but the amount is still highly in question.”