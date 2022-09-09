Mullen Automotive Takes Controlling Stake In Bollinger Motors, Marking Its First EV Acquisition

Benzinga

Tencent Suffers Massive Selloff After Alibaba

Tencent Holding Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) shareholders added $7.6 billion in shares to Hong Kong’s clearing and settlement system, spurring speculation that its biggest shareholder, Naspers Ltd (OTC: NAPRF), offloaded part of its 29% stake, the Financial Times reports. Earlier, Tencent’s international investment arm Prosus backed out of its pledge not to sell stock in Tencent. Global investors downsized their holdings in Chinese technology stocks following a government crackdown and regulatory onslaught.