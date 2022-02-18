The Hamden Journal

Mullen Automotive stock bounces after record losing streak, as EV maker says it’s ‘unaware’ of reason for selloff

Shares of Mullen Automotive Inc.
MULN,
-19.39%
bounced 3.9% in midday trading Thursday, putting them on course to snap a record-long 11-day losing streak, after the electric vehicle maker said it was on track to meet its operational goals and listed a number of recent accomplishments in response to the selloff. Mullen also stated: “The company is unaware of any business reason for the current decline of the Mullen stock (MULN) price.” The stock had plummeted 75.6% over the past 11 sessions to close Wednesday at a split-adjusted record low of 87 cents (the stock had undergone two 1-for-10 reverse stock splits, on in October 2017 and the other in May 2016). The previous record losing streak was the 10-day stretch that ended April 2, 2018. Mullen Thursday that it was on track to deliver the first EV cargo van fleet in the second quarter, and said high-performance versions of its Mullen FIVE EV is scheduled to arrive in late-summer 2022. The stock has plummeted 92.6% over the past three months, while the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF
DRIV,
-1.66%
has slumped 9.7% and the S&P 500
SPX,
-0.72%
has declined 5.6%.

