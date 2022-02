Feb. 12—A pair of late shots Friday night helped Muenster close out a tough road victory. The Muenster basketball team took down Collinsville 49-39 in a battle of playoff teams. No. 24 Muenster (24-3 overall, 11-0 District 13-2A) finishes the regular season without a true road loss. As all three of the Hornets' losses came on neutral sites during tournaments, Muenster will have a chance to …