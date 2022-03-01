Meteorological Spring begins Tuesday, and it will bring warmer temperatures to parts of the U.S. including the South, Midwest and Southwest. The Pacific Northwest, however, will see storms. CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez gives her forecast for Mardi Gras.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.