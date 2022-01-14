Mubi Buys German Sales & Production Company The Match Factory – The Hamden Journal

Streaming company and distributor Mubi continues to ramp up operations outside of its traditional business model and has today closed a deal to buy The Match Factory, the Germany-based sales and production company.

The Match Factory’s current management team will remain in place and will continue to work out of Berlin in Cologne, while also expanding their presence via Mubi’s offices in London, New York and Los Angeles.

Mubi has been building its business beyond streaming for a number of years. The company has been working as a theatrical distributor in both the UK and U.S., and also launched cinema ticket initiative Mubi Go in the UK a few years ago to provide its members with tickets included in their membership.

Mubi has also been making its way into production, investing in titles such as Mia Hansen-Løve’s One Fine Morning, Ekwa Msangi’s Sundance prize-winner Farewell Amor and Rachel Lang’s Our Men.

In the U.S., former Amazon Head of Motion Picture Jason Ropell has quietly been working as Mubi’s Chief Content Officer for the past two years, building a team that is geared towards producing in house rather than simply licensing or buying territory deals. The move for The Match Factory’s whole business, including producing arm The Match Factory Productions, strengthens that drive.

The Match Factory’s roster of credits includes Cannes Palme d’Or winner Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, and Oscar-nominated titles such as Waltz With Bashir and Toni Erdmann.

Mubi has previously struck deals with The Match Factory for titles including Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria and two titles currently Oscar shortlisted for Best International Feature: Sebastian Meise’s multi-prize winning Great Freedom and Tatiana Huezo’s Prayers for the Stolen.

Efe Cakarel, Founder & CEO of Mubi said: “As long time partners of The Match Factory we have gained tremendous admiration and respect for Michael and his team. We could not be more excited for them to join us in pursuing the goal we clearly share: to bring beautiful cinema to film lovers around the world. MUBI and The Match Factory are highly complementary businesses and we look forward to joining together with our friends.”

Michael Weber, Managing Director of The Match Factory said: “When I embarked on the The Match Factory journey together with my partners Reinhard Brundig, Viola Fügen, Thania Dimitrakopoulou, Jenny Walendy and the late Karl Baumgartner, I envisioned discovering filmmakers and their stories, working with them and bringing their finest work out to the world. I have taken great pleasure and satisfaction throughout the years with the many encounters with truly gifted people, creative minds, generous souls. Cinema is a vibrant and living ecosystem, constantly altering and expanding.”

