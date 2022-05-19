MTV Entertainment Studios Greenlights Docuseries ‘De La Calle’ From Nick Barili – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: MTV Entertainment Studios has greenlit the docuseries De La Calle from creator and host Nick Barili in partnership with Zero Point Zero Productions.

The project will take viewers on a journey into the Latino diaspora to explore (and map) the evolution of Urbano music and cultures that ignited the musical revolution of Hip Hop, Reggaeton, Bachata, Latin trap, Cumbia, and other sounds that are influencing music and culture worldwide.

Featured artists include Ivy Queen, Residente, Snow Tha Product, Nicky Jam, Youtel of Orishas, Goyo of Chocquibtown, Sech, Arcangel, Renato, Dimelo Flow, Vico C, El Aleman, and Duki.

The partnership builds on MTV Entertainment Group’s key strategy and commitment to diverse storytelling and fostering global connections and communities. The series connects the dots of a global movement that has never been told before in this magnitude. Uniting Latino urban music from the US to Panama, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Spain, and beyond.

“Through music, I want to explore the heartbeat of Latin and Hispanic culture and the vast diaspora that entails,” Barili tells The Hamden Journal in an exclusive statement. “What connects us? What makes us different? De La Calle takes us to the streets to document the creativity, beauty, dignity, vulnerability, and strength to persevere through the struggle. I want to show the humanity behind our superstars and the seeds and movements that birth them. There is so much more to our communities than the negative stereotypes I see when I turn on my TV. What better way to tell our stories than through the power of music?”

De La Calle will be executive produced by Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, and Craig H. Shepherd for Zero Point Zero Production, and Bruce Gillmer, Amanda Culkowski, and Jennifer Demme for MTV Entertainment Studios. Barili for Hard Knock TV and Picky Talarico will also executive produce.

Barili is an award-winning journalist, director, writer, producer, and the founder of Hard Knock TV: Youtube’s first Hip Hop channel, which has over 100 million views.

The Hamden Journal recently announced exclusively Barili’s interview series with The Academy of Arts and Sciences featuring the Argentine-American chatting with the likes of Eva Longoria, John Leguizamo, and Edward James Olmos.

He is repped by King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, LLP.