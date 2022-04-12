MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow announces she’ll be scaling back to one night a week

returned to host Monday after a brief hiatus, but she won’t be back full time. Maddow on January 31 that she’d be taking some time off, hinting that there may be a second hiatus later in the year. Monday, Maddow gushed about how fantastic her break was and said a second one probably wouldn’t be necessary. But she also said that she will be significantly scaling back her time on the show to work on other projects.

“So here’s the plan. I’m back. I’m gonna be here all this month Monday through Thursday nights. Now, for big news events, for things like the lead up to the election, I will of course be here more than that, but that is the general plan,” Maddow said. “I will be here this month, Monday through Thursday nights, and then starting next month, starting in May, I’m gonna be here weekly. I’m gonna be here on Monday nights. Again, to give myself just more time to work on some of this other stuff that I’ve got cooking for MSNBC and NBC.”

Some fans fear this may just be a long goodbye.

But Maddow said the situation is fluid and things could change at any time.

“And again, you know, this might change. We will see how things go. But that is the plan as of now, so now you know,” Maddow said, adding with a laugh, “And we will never speak of it again. Enough of that.”

The Rachel Maddow Show airs weeknights at 9 p.m. on MSNBC.

Watch Brazilian pop star Anitta talk about being so nervous to meet Madonna that she got ‘crazy diarrhea’:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.