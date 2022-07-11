MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan Trashes Tucker Carlson For Lying And Then Lying About Lying

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan wasn’t thrilled with Ben Smith’s interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Hasan said on Sunday night there’s no point in interviewing a “bad-faith actor” as “it doesn’t achieve anything other than give them another platform from which to spout their bile and normalize their awfulness.”

Hasan noted some of Smith’s missed opportunities to hold Carlson to account, especially given how the Fox News host has attracted support from white supremacists with his extremist views.

And he pointed out that Carlson had the “audacity and shamelessness” to claim he’s never lied on his show.

Carlson ― who has in the past admitted to lying ― asked Smith to find an example of him lying.

“It’s actually not that hard, because there are so many,” Hasan said ― and he brought receipts:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.