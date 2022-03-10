MSNBC To Boost Peacock Streaming Content With Cable Network Shows – The Hamden Journal

MSNBC is planning to offer on-demand episodes of shows like Morning Joe and The ReidOut to new hub for Peacock’s premium subscribers.

The addition of such content, which also will include specials and documentaries, comes as MSNBC plans to fold its existing channel, The Choice from MSNBC, into the Peacock hub, according to a source.

MSNBC President Rashida Jones said in a statement that they “are reimagining the MSNBC experience by adding the core of our perspective programming to Peacock and reaching audiences wherever they are and however they choose to consume content.”

Peacock premium subscribers pay $4.99 per month.

In addition to Morning Joe and The ReidOut, other shows that will be offered on demand include The Hamden Journal: White House, The Beat with Ari Melber and All In with Chris Hayes, as well as weekend programming. The shows will be offered the next day. Such a time delay has been a bit of a norm for cable channels as they have existing commitments with pay TV distributors.

The network also said that the hub also will offer specials with Rachel Maddow, Wallace, Hayes and Trymaine Lee that will stream exclusively on Peacock. Maddow’s show was not included among the on-demand offerings, but she signed a deal with that includes the development of projects in partnership with NBCU.

The MSNBC hub also will include documentaries from MSNBC Films, which include the NBC News Studios and ZCDC production Diamond Hands: The Legend of WallStreetBets. That will premiere on MSNBC on April 10 and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

MSNBC previously announced shows featuring Symone Sanders and Katie Phang, which will debut on MSNBC and Peacock in the spring. The Choice from MSNBC already features Zerlina Maxwell, Mehdi Hasan and Ayman Mohyeldin.