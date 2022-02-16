MSNBC Taps Katie Phang To Host Weekend, Streaming Shows – The Hamden Journal

Katie Phang, longtime legal analyst for MSNBC and NBC News, will host a weekend show on MSNBC as well as a program for the network’s streaming channel.

Phang will host MSNBC on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 AM ET to 8 AM ET starting on April 9. She also will debut a live one-hour show on Peacock’s The Choice from MSNBC on Thursdays and Fridays at 2 PM ET starting on April 14. The shows will broadcast from the Telemundo Center in Miami.

According to MSNBC, her shows will draw on Phang’s “expertise and unique perspective to help audiences break down the headlines driving the day in Washington and around the country. Her show will explore the intersections of race, law, politics, culture and more, and will feature interviews with the nation’s top newsmakers.”

Phang has been an analyst with the NBCUniversal News Group since 2017. She is a trial attorney and a founding partner of a minority and women owned law firm, and served as adjunct professor of litigation skills at the University of Miami School of Law.

The Choice on MSNBC also features hosts Zerlina Maxwell, Mehdi Hasan and Ayman Mohyeldin. The network recently announced a show for Symone Sanders, former chief spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris.