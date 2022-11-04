MSNBC Fires Host Tiffany Cross after Offensive Comments on Florida

MSNBC has cut ties with weekend host Tiffany Cross, one day after she called Florida the “d*** of the country,” according to reports.

The network has decided not to renew Cross’s contract after two years and fired her, effective immediately, per Variety. The production staff on her show, The Cross Connection, will remain at the network in different roles.

Sources told Variety Cross’s relationship with the network was “becoming frayed” and that executives were worried about her willingness to address statements made by cable-news hosts on other networks and her commentary that did not meet the standards of MSNBC or NBC News.

The last straw may have been comments Cross made as a guest on Charlamagne Tha God’s Hell of a Week show on Thursday, sources told the New York Post.

Cross and other panelists were asked which swing state Democrats could afford to lose in the midterm elections.

Cross named Florida, saying that it “literally looks like the d*** of the country.”

“Ron DeStupid, Ron DeSantis, whatever you wanna call Florida man, he is so problematic,” she said. “He traffics in stupidity and ignorance, and I just think they are a problem for the rest of the country. Let’s get them out.”

Cross has previously come under fire for other controversial statements, including when she suggested progressives should “pick up a weapon and get involved” in the “war” for survival of the country, though she appeared to be speaking metaphorically.

More from National Review