MRVL Stock: Marvell Technology Tops Fourth-Quarter Targets

Chipmaker Marvell Technology (MRVL) late Thursday beat analyst expectations for its fiscal fourth quarter. But MRVL stock fell in extended trading.







The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company earned an adjusted 50 cents a share on sales of $1.34 billion in the quarter ended Jan. 29. Analysts had expected Marvell earnings of 48 cents a share on sales of $1.32 billion, according to FactSet. In the year-earlier period, Marvell earned 29 cents a share on sales of $798 million.

In after-hours trading on the stock market today, MRVL stock dropped 4.5%, near 62.30. During the regular session Thursday, MRVL stock sank 3.7% to close at 65.20.

Earnings report details to follow.

MRVL Stock Ranks Ninth In Industry Group

Marvell makes networking and data storage chips used in cloud computing, automotive, communications and other applications.

MRVL stock ranks ninth out of 30 stocks in IBD’s fabless semiconductor industry group, according to IBD Stock Checkup. It has an IBD Composite Rating of 92 out of 99. IBD’s Composite Rating is a blend of key fundamental and technical metrics to help investors gauge a stock’s strengths. The best growth stocks have a Composite Rating of 90 or better.

