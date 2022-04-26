MRI shows ‘considerable healing’ in shoulder

Jacob deGrom smiling on field during spring training March 2022

Mets right-handed pitcher Jacob deGrom had a follow-up MRI on his right shoulder on Monday, and the Mets received some good news.



The Mets say that both his MRI and CT scans showed “considerable healing” of his stress reacition, and the ace has been cleared to “begin loading and strengthening of the shoulder.” He will also be re-imaged in approximately three weeks, the team announced.

Monday’s MRI followed a CT Scan that was performed on his shoulder this past Friday. DeGrom also recently had a bone scan that confirmed the original diagnosis of a stress reaction/scapula injury.

DeGrom has been out since April 1, and has been in the midst of a roughly four-week shutdown to allow the injury time to heal.

On March 31, with spring training nearing a close, deGrom reported shoulder tightness. He was placed on the 10-day IL the next day, after the initial MRI revealed the injury.

When deGrom is cleared to throw, the expectation is that he will begin with light throwing before ramping up.

“Bone healing itself is a six-week process, so you wouldn’t want to see him going full speed before then,” Deepak Chona, MD, a Stanford-trained orthopedic sports surgeon and founder of SportsMedAnalytics, told SNY earlier this month when discussing deGrom’s injury. “If he did, he’d put himself at an unnecessarily high risk of re-injury.

According to Chona, who does not personally treat deGrom, the right-hander should be himself when he returns when it comes to velocity and control.

“Most scapula stress fractures that are caught early heal relatively reliably if the player strictly adheres to the rest and rehab protocol,” said Chona. “Any time there is an extended period off followed by a ramp back up, there is an accompanying risk of overdoing it and having a setback. However, as long as deGrom progresses slowly, you should expect a full recovery of his prior pitching performance with respect to both velocity and control.

“Furthermore, once he’s back, I wouldn’t expect this to act up again midseason. DeGrom at age 33 is not exactly young for an MLB pitcher, but he’s shown the ability to bounce back before. We have no reason to expect this to be much different.”

Without deGrom, the starting rotation opened the season in historic fashion, and has been a big key to the team’s early success as the Mets have won their first five series of the season.

Another injured rotation member, Taijuan Walker, is expected to return to the rotation this weekend against the Philadelphia Phillies.

At the moment, the Mets’ rotation consists of Max Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco, David Peterson, and Tylor Megill.