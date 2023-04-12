MRC Lands David Iserson Short Story This, But Again Ben Stiller Direct – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: MRC has acquired rights to This, But Again, a short story by David Iserson. It will be developed as a directing vehicle for Ben Stiller, who will also produce through his Red Hour banner. Script will be written by Iserson, a WGA Award winner for his work on Mr. Robot, and whose credits include Mad Men and New Girl, as well as the feature The Spy Who Dumped Me with Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon. He collaborated with Susanna Fogel on that one and they are now cowriting The Mentor for Sony.

Life is a reoccurring simulation and Marcus is stuck inside it—re-experiencing his life exactly as it was, from the beginning. Until he is able to change just one thing. This, But Again, is a story of love, regret, fate, and a software error that transforms the universe. Iserson, who began his writing career at Saturday Night Live, published the short story as part of Future Tense Fiction.

Stiller is producing with 3 Arts’ David Miner & Ari Lubet, and Future Tense.

UTA reps Stiller and Iserson, and the latter is also 3 Arts as is Future Tense.

Future Tense Fiction, a collaboration with ASU’s Center for Science and the Imagination, publishes monthly fiction stories that tease out the near-future impact of technology on society, along with a response essay from an expert in the field.