‘Mr Robot’ Star Martin Wallström Cast In Drama ‘As Long As We Live’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Mr Robot actor Martin Wallström has signed on to star opposite Aníta Briem in her Icelandic relationship drama series As Long As We Live, which is going into production after Swedish SVoD service C More boarded the production.

Filming will begin this summer after C More did a deal with Sweden-based distributor Eccho Rights to join Icelandic broadcaster Stod 2 and producer Glassriver on the show, which Briem (The Tudors, The Minister) created based on her own personal story.

Katrín Björgvinsdóttir, who directed on the latest season of Balthasar Kormakur’s Icelandic crime series Trapped, directs all six episodes of As Long As We Live. The show be shot in 70% shot in English and 30% in Icelandic.

Wallström starred opposite Rami Malek in all four seasons of USA Network’s Mr Robot and appeared in four Beck movies. He is also starring in another upcoming C More show – an adaptation of Jo Nesbø’s Headhunters.

Piodor Gustafsson, Nordic Drama Director for C More and its parent TV4 Media, said the series was “one of the very best we’ve been presented in the last couple of years,” adding: “The scripts are outstanding and the creative team has a great vision. Adding Martin Wallström to the mix just made it totally irresistible.”

“As Long As We Live embodies everything we look for in an international project,” said Adam Barth, Director of Co-productions, Acquisitions, and Development at Eccho Rights. “We pride ourselves on securing financing with great commissioners who understand the needs of international audiences, so C More is a natural partner alongside Stod 2.

“This international cooperation also creates organic synergies that make the series more widely appealing – for example, the series will be shot in a combination of English and Icelandic language.”

CJ ENM-owned Eccho plans to take As Long As We Live to Mipcom in October 2022.