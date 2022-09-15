Mr. Harrigan’s Phone trailer reveals the call is coming from inside the coffin

Stephen King has enjoyed a pretty good strike rate when it comes to movie adaptations of his novellas. 1986’s Stand By Me, 1994’s The Shawshank Redemption, and 2007’s The Mist were all based on one of his long short stories (or one of his short long ones, depending on your point of view).

The latest film to have a King novella as its source material is Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (trailer below). Written and directed by John Lee Hancock (The Highwaymen, The Little Things), the movie stars Jaeden Martell as Craig, a young boy living in a small town befriends an older, reclusive billionaire named, yes, Mr. Harrigan (Donald Sutherland), with the pair bonding over their love of books and reading. But when Mr. Harrigan sadly passes away, Craig discovers that not everything is dead and gone and strangely finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through an iPhone.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Nicole Rivelli/Netflix Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

The cast of Mr. Harrigan’s phone also includes Joe Tippett, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Cyrus Arnold, and Colin O’Brien. The film is produced by Ryan Murphy, Jason Blum and Carla Hacken.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone debuts on Netflix Oct. 5.

