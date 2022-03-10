Mr. Cory’s Cookies Teen Baking Series In The Works – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Cory Nieves, the teen wunderkind baker and owner of Mr. Cory’s Cookies, is to host a competition reality series as part of a partnership between Intentional Content and Wise Miller Productions.

Intentional Content, which is the rebranded Switchblade Entertainment Group, is behind series including Rachael Ray’s Renovation Rescue, while Wise Miller was founded by Jurassic World: Dominion’s DeWanda Wise and Dexter: New Blood’s Alano Miller.

The two companies are now partnered on developing a range of unscripted content and the Nieves series is the first project on deck.

Nieves started his cookie empire at the age of six and has appeared on shows such as Ellen and MasterChef Jr.

Sean Lee, Brian Flanagan and Anthony Amoia executive produce for Intentional Content, Wise and Miller executive producer for Wise Miller Productions alongside creators David Magidoff and Austin Flack.

“This collaboration with DeWanda and Alano is the first of several between our two companies as Intentional pushes further into the development of multicultural and representational content,” said Intentional partner Sean Lee. “It certainly makes that push easier when working with someone as dynamic as Cory Nieves.”

“From the moment Alano approached me about developing a show around Mr. Cory, we were all in,” said Intentional partner Brian Flanagan. “Mr. Cory is an amazing American success story, and we couldn’t have better partners as we bring this project to market than Wise Miller Productions.”

“When we looked at the kind of work Brian and his company was producing in the food content space, we knew Intentional was the right partner for Wise Miller and Mr. Cory,” added Miller. “Mr. Cory belongs on television, and it’s stories like his that we want to share.”