Mr."Big Short" Issues a Dire Warning About the Economy

Mr. Big Short Michael Burry Makes a Shocking Decision

by

It’s a puzzling decision that will shock more than one investor. 

But Michael Burry is accustomed to blows of brilliance. The emblematic financier, known for having bet on the collapse of subprime mortgages before the 2008 crisis, likes to go against the general trend on Wall Street.

For the past few days, the man whose business acumen was made famous by the film “The Big Short” in 2015, has been out of phase with the idea that the medium-term horizon of the economy is not so dark that one might have feared it a few weeks ago. 