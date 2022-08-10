MQ Stock Falls As Revenue Guidance For Marqeta Stock Meets Views

Marqeta (MQ) on Wednesday reported June-quarter earnings and revenue that topped estimates. MQ stock tumbled as revenue guidance just met expectations.







The Oakland, Calif.-based fintech company released Marqeta earnings after the market close.

In the quarter that ended June 30, Marqeta narrowed its loss to 8 cents a share from a 29-cent loss a year earlier. Revenue rose 53% to $186.7 million, said Marqeta.

Meanwhile, analysts had estimated an 11-cent per-share loss on revenue of $180.1 million.

In Q2, total payment volume rose 53% to $40 billion, the company said.

MQ Stock: Square Biggest Customer

For the current September quarter, Marqeta forecast revenue growth of 37% at the midpoint of guidance. Analysts had predicted sales growth of 37% to $180 million.

MQ stock fell 10.1% to 9.93 in extended trading on the stock market today. In Wednesday’s regular session, Marqeta stock had climbed 6.5%.

Marqeta’s primary customers include Square (SQ), Instacart and DoorDash (DASH). Its payment platform enables customers to issue physical and virtual credit and debit cards.

Also, Marqeta’s technology authorizes and settles transactions. Marqeta earns volume-related fees generated with card use and processed transactions.

In addition, some analysts are cautious on MQ stock, citing exposure to lower-end consumers if the economy weakens.

Heading into the Marqeta earnings report, MQ stock had retreated 39% in 2022. Marqeta stock owned a Relative Strength Rating of 52 out of a best-possible 99, according to IBD Stock Checkup.

Marqeta launched its initial public offering in June 2021, with shares priced at 27. The Marqeta IPO raised $1.2 billion.

