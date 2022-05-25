MPA Promotes Tom Zigo To VP Of Communications And Public Affairs – The Hamden Journal

Tom Zigo has been promoted to vice president of communications and public affairs at the MPA.

Zigo, who joined the MPA three years ago, will now report to Emily Lenzer, executive vice president of communications and public affairs, and Greg Saphier, senior vice president of external affairs. He’ll be taking on an expanded role as the organization integrates the communications and government affairs teams.

“This new structure will help Tom continue to build on his impressive work across the organization – including with CARA, DE&I and External Affairs, Research, and Federal and State Government Affairs,” Lenzer and Saphier wrote in a memo to staff on Wednesday.

Zigo previously worked for Precision Strategies and Rubenstein Comminications.

It is our great pleasure to announce the promotion of Tom Zigo to Vice President of Communications & Public Affairs.

As part of his expanded role and to further integrate the Communications and Government Affairs teams, Tom will now dual report to myself and Greg Saphier. This new structure will help Tom continue to build on his impressive work across the organization – including with CARA, DE&I and External Affairs, Research, and Federal and State Government Affairs.

Since joining the MPA three years ago, Tom has proven to be a valued and integral part of not just the Comms team but of the larger organization supporting many MPA divisions. Whether executing the roll-out of our annual THEME report, managing complex press inquiries, or contributing to key advocacy priorities – Tom tackles every challenge with professionalism and expertise. He brings a wide range of skills, talent and dedication to his work and delivers results that enable the association to advocate more effectively for our members.

Please join us in congratulating Tom on his well-deserved promotion!

Emily & Greg