MPA Hires Northeast Government Affairs Head In NY Amid Regional Push – The Hamden Journal

The Motion Picture Association said Josh Levin starts today as VP of State Government Affairs for the Northeast Region, reporting to Kathy Bañuelos, SVP of State Government Affairs. His hiring creates an office for the region as the MPA pursues a shift in strategy for its state government affairs work, bringing in top executives across key U.S. production hubs to maximize advocacy.

The organization early this year named Brandon Reese to the same role for the Southeast Region, creating a new office in Georgia.

It also recently promoted Arlen Valdivia to VP of State and Local Government Affairs, expanding her role in state advocacy across regions and working with comms teams on campaigns related to state initiatives. She continues to lead the MPA’s engagement and advocacy In LA.

Levin, based in NYC, most recently served as the Associate Commissioner of Intergovernmental and Community Affairs at the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), liaising with community, government and industry reps on behalf of film, television and streaming productions. Prior to MOME, he worked for the Brooklyn Borough President as the Director of Economic Development and Capital Budget, and held roles in NYC’s office of the Comptroller and the New York State Assembly.

“Considering the rapid growth of productions throughout the northeast and key investments in the region by our industry, [Levin’s] expertise and skillset will be immensely valuable for the MPA, our member studios, and everyone who has a job or business supported by productions,” Bañuelos said.

“New York has been one of the film, television, and streaming industry’s most iconic locations for over a century, and states throughout the northeast have made the region one of the most attractive places to make a film or TV show,” said Levin. “The investments made by local governments and those made by the MPA member studios have spurred immense growth and impact – pumping millions of dollars into local communities, creating hundreds of thousands of jobs, and supporting local businesses. I look forward to joining the MPA to help maximize the impact productions can bring to our region.”

Reese started in early January in Georgia, which has become one of the largest global centers for production “as a direct result of the investments made and incentives offered by the state,” said Patrick Kilcur, the MPA’s EVP, U.S. Government Affairs.

Reese had most recently served as VP, Government Relations for Wellstar Health System.