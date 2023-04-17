‘Mozart In The Jungle’ Author Was 63 – The Hamden Journal

Blair Tindall, the concert oboist whose 2005 memoir Mozart In The Jungle was adapted into a hit 2014 comedy-drama series on Amazon Prime, died of heart disease in Los Angeles on April 12. She was 63.

Her death was announced on Facebook by her fiancé Chris Sattlberger, and confirmed to The Hamden Journal by publicist Danny Deraney.

Tindall was an oboist for the New York Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s who turned her experiences in the classical music world into the best-selling and critically lauded memoir. She completed Mozart in the Jungle during a fellowship at The MacDowell Colony.

The book was optioned by actor Jason Schwartzman, who with his cousin Roman Coppola, director Paul Weitz, and Broadway director Alex Timbers created the Amazon series. The show, which starred Lola Kirke, Gael García Bernal (who won a Golden Globe Award for his performance), Bernadette Peters and Malcolm McDowell, ran for four seasons (2014-2018). The series won a 2016 Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series.

Tindall also performed on various film soundtracks including The Inkwell, Crooklyn and Malcom X.

Sattlberger wrote on Facebook that he and Tindall had planned to be married in two weeks. Tindall had previously been married to Bill Nye, of the TV series Bill Nye The Science Guy.

Additional information on survivors was not immediately available.