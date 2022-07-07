Moving water from the Mississippi River to west would require massive and expensive pumps

Water flowing south through the Central Valley by way of the California Aqueduct.

Uh oh, math! I write concerning Mr. Siefkes’ letter proposing transferring Mississippi River water to Arizona.

One number leaped off the page of his letter: 250,000 gallons/second. Moving water requires water to be either lifted (pumped) or dropped (sent downhill naturally). His letter pinpoints the Old Control Structure in Louisiana as the proposed water source, near sea level.

Lake Powell stands over 3,600 feet above sea level with the Rocky Mountains between the two points. Any water diversion from the Mississippi to Arizona must be pumped about 6,000 feet up, over the Rockies. The diverted flow would require massive water tunnels, since a flow of 250,000 gallons/second exceeds the average flow of the Colorado River itself, rupturing standard pipe capacities. Aqueducts only work downhill.

Consider the largest pumping station in the United States, the Edmonson Pump Station on the California Aqueduct. This station pumps around 33,000 gallons/second while lifting 2,000 feet. Proportionately, the suggested Mississippi-to-Arizona lift would require about 24 tandem Edmonson-sized pump stations strung along several locations between Louisiana and New Mexico. Likely, the system would consume over $2 million of power daily. Best maybe to stop here and do the construction cost math separately.

Todd York, San Luis Obispo

Yes, there’s a lot states can regulate

Lest we forget that we are 50 states united to provide for common defense of our country.

Individual states can regulate anything from driving privileges to the death penalty. Yes, that may include abortion and gun sales.

With all the methods of birth control available, I cannot understand why women who are smarter than men and are better planners would have to use abortion.

All that being said, it is their body, and as long as a state allows, they can go to that state to get the procedure done. Some states such as Washington and California are creating funding to help with travel expenses.

It is their bodies and I agree they should be able to do what they want. But what about prostitutes and those in the pornography industry, what about them? It is, after all, their bodies!

But alas, should someone not have the resources, they can set up a GoFundMe page to generate the $20,000 needed to go to an abortionist of their choice.

What a country!

Boyd Williams, La Quinta

The problem is mental health and a decline in morals, not guns

Now we have the tragic shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Illinois. Two or three decades ago, mass killings like this were extremely rare—yet guns were available. Can’t we finally see that we have a mental health problem and a decline in societal morals, not a gun problem?

Sunny Simonetti, Palm Desert

